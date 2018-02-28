Onslow County Landfill among state’s most sustainable

ONSLOW COUNTY, N.C. (WNCT) — The Onslow County Landfill is working to be environmentally sustainable and making some money in the process.

The Onslow County Landfill is the highest point in the county. It sits on top of the 163 thousand tons of trash it takes in each year.

Landfill Director Scott Bost said, “we’re doing long range planning for disposal needs for Onslow County for probably 30 to 40 years in the future.”

Aside from being huge, it’s also one of the most environmentally sustainable landfills in the state.

“This landfill is a hallmark of the landfills in North Carolina and the east coast,” said environmental compliance technician Mark Gifford. “Because we do produce methane energy. We’re in the process of getting solar panels on our closed landfill to produce more energy.”

The landfill has won awards for sustainability and has actually made money in the process. They make between 65 and seventy thousand dollars a year by converting their trash into methane gas that can be sold.

Some of that money goes back in to training the staff of the landfill.

They employ the only two people certified in the state to run a household hazardous waste program.

“You want to have good safe disposal for your citizens for many years to come,” said Bost. “And we can’t do that if we don’t know what we’re doing.”

Bost is also the only person certified in the state of North Carolina to teach landfill operations.

He said part of the reason the landfill is so successful is because they have plenty of support from the county.