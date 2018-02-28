Northeast Elementary students create live African American wax museum

KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) – Students and teachers at northeast elementary in Kinston are leaving black history month with a bang.

The entire school participated in their first living black history wax museum.

Students dressed as iconic figures like Oprah, Jackie Robinson, and Maya Angelo.

Some students even came with facts about who they were representing.

Principal Kendra Woods said this was all to have but also send a message.

“They can be anything and that’s truly what we tried to let them know today is that the people who they represented, they were little boys and girls just like them at some point. But they had a dream, they had a vision. Just like the vision of doing a living black history wax museum, they too had that same vision and made it come to life,” said Woods.

Woods said the students exceeded their expectations and this will be a hard act to follow in the coming years.