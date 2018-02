NCHSAA announces Eastern Regional Finals Schedule

The North Carolina High School Athletic Association has announced the schedule for the East Regional finals, to be played in Fayetteville and Greenville.

Minges Coliseum, East Carolina University, Greenville, NC

12:00 pm: 2A Women #3 North Pitt vs. #1 Kinston

2:00 pm: 4A Men #4 South Central vs. #3 Heritage

4:00 pm: 3A Women #10 Havelock vs. #1 Jacksonville

6:00 pm: 2A Men #9 Greene Central vs. #2 Clinton

Capel Arena, Fayetteville State University, Fayetteville, NC

12:00 pm: 3A Men #3 E. Guilford vs. 1 Northside (Jacksonville)

2:00 pm: 1A Women #10 Weldon vs. #1 Pamlico County

4:00 pm: 1A Men #3 Pamlico County vs. #1 Rocky Mount Prep

6:00 pm: 4A Women #3 Laney vs. #1 Southeast Raleigh