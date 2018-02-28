Local allergist says allergy season is starting early

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – The allergy season usually begins in mid-February, but a local allergist says we are having a longer one than usual because of warmer temperatures earlier in the year.

The changing temperatures and large number of pollen in the air is causing people to have runny noses, itchy eyes and more.

Sinus infections and shortness of breath are also common.

Dr. Sherif Taha with Allergy Partners of Eastern Carolina says over-the-counter antihistamines and nasal sprays will help these symptoms.

For more severe symptoms, contact a doctor for immunotherapy or allergy shots.

“If you know that your symptoms start in early March, the last two weeks of February start taking your medication, keep on taking that through the season, that makes the symptoms smoother and easier for you to go in the allergy season.”

He says to avoid being outdoors, especially in the morning, and keep windows closed with the air on.

