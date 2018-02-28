Lenoir Co. Sheriff’s Office investigating possible safety threats at two schools

LENOIR COUNTY, N.C. (WNCT) – Law enforcement in Lenoir County is investigating possible safety threats at two schools in the county.

Investigators are on the campuses of South Lenoir High School in Deep Run and Contentnea-Savannah K-8 School in Kinston.

Administrators at both schools initiated investigations with law enforcement Wednesday morning.

According to Lenior County Public Schools, no specific threat has been identified at either school.

Both schools are operating on their normal schedules, but law enforcement is on both campus investigating.

Lenoir County Sheriff Ronnie Ingram released a statement via the Sheriff’s Office Facebook page saying, “Our personnel are still on scene conducting this investigation. School Personnel and members of our Office take these threats seriously and we together work to assure that the safety of these children is our priority. Currently, we have no information that makes this threat credible.”