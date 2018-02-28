Jacksonville’s Citizens Public Safety Academy accepting applications

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Jacksonville Public Safety is looking for citizens who want to get an inside look at what police and firefighters do every day.

The 11th annual Citizens Public Safety Academy is now accepting applications. Jacksonville residents who want to spend time getting an in-depth experience with the police and fire departments will have the opportunity starting in April.

The academy promises to get residents out of their chairs and interacting with the police and fire departments.

Sergeant Dale Silance of the Jacksonville Police Department said, “we plan on doing some scenario stuff. Some actual interacting with law enforcement to show some different scenarios when police officers interact with people. It’s really designed to get out of a classroom, not to be killed by PowerPoint.”

The academy is completely free and open to all city residents who are over 18 and pass a background check.

Sergeant Silance said this is a good first step toward bringing the community and public safety officials together.

“With everything that’s in the media,” said Silance, “with law enforcement and violence, to understand who is out here fighting on their behalf and defending those individuals. I think there’s a need to understand law enforcement and their job and what they’re required to do.”

The deadline to turn in applications is Friday, March 16th at 5 p.m. You can apply online or call the Center for Public Safety for more information.

If you want to attend the academy but are not a Jacksonville resident, you can still turn in an application and it will be considered on a case-by-case basis.