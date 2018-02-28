II MIG competes in finals of WPT Hill Food Service Competition

CAMP LEJEUNE, N.C. (WNCT)–The competition for the best expeditionary kitchen in the Marine Corps kicked off aboard Camp Lejeune on Wednesday.

43 Marines with II Marine Expeditionary Force Information Group are competing in the final round of the WPT Hill Food Service Competition. They prepared chow at Camp Davis consisting of beef stroganoff, red peppers with rice, and brownies.

The food service company is responsible for feeding Marines in the battlefield and must be able to cook anywhere and under any conditions.

“Nutrition is what fuels us all as Marines,” LCpl. Barius Meabon, II MIG Food Service Company, said. “Without our energy, we can’t get the mission done. It’s very important.”

An inspector judged the company on their presentation, service, and cleanliness.

“Food service doesn’t really get recognized too much so for us to do an event like this one right here it is meaningful,” LCpl. Clery Esperian, II MIG Food Service Company, said.

The company is competing against Camp Pendleton and Camp Butler. The winner of the WPT Hill Food Competition will be announced in May.

Camp Lejeune took first place last year.