Former Pirate quarterback Minshew commits to Alabama

By Published:
East Carolina quarterback Gardner Minshew passes during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Memphis, Saturday, Nov. 25, 2017, in Memphis, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)

BRANDON, MISSISSIPPI (WNCT) Former East Carolina quarterback Gardner Minshew has verbally committed to continue his collegiate career at the University of Alabama.

As a graduate transfer Minshew will be eligible to play immediately. He will enroll at Alabama in May. He visited the Tuscaloosa campus in January and announced his intentions today.

Last season Minshew played in 10 games as a junior. He started five of those games, throwing for 2,140 yards and 16 touchdowns with seven interceptions.

Minshew was slated to be the East Carolina starter before he decided to leave the program to take care of a “family situation.”

 

 

 

WNCT-TV 9 On Your Side provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s