Former Pirate quarterback Minshew commits to Alabama

BRANDON, MISSISSIPPI (WNCT) Former East Carolina quarterback Gardner Minshew has verbally committed to continue his collegiate career at the University of Alabama.

As a graduate transfer Minshew will be eligible to play immediately. He will enroll at Alabama in May. He visited the Tuscaloosa campus in January and announced his intentions today.

Last season Minshew played in 10 games as a junior. He started five of those games, throwing for 2,140 yards and 16 touchdowns with seven interceptions.

Minshew was slated to be the East Carolina starter before he decided to leave the program to take care of a “family situation.”