First Alert Forecast: Cloudy and warm today

SUMMARY: High pressure system keeps us dry and chilly for now. A more unsettled weather pattern returns later this week. Click on the video for complete weather details.

THIS MORNING: Skies are partly to mostly cloudy with light winds and seasonably chilly temperatures in the mid to upper 30s inland and mid to upper 40s along the coast.

THIS AFTERNOON: Skies are predominantly cloudy with the chance of a late day shower, temperatures are warm, in the mid 60s. Winds are out of the south at 5 to 10 mph.

TONIGHT: Cloudy with rain moving through tonight. Most rain is light with a moderate pocket here or there. Temperatures are warmer, in the mid 50s. Winds are out of the south at 5 to 15 mph.

THURSDAY: Skies will be partly cloudy with an 80% chance of showers, and perhaps a few strong/severe thunderstorms. Highs in the 70’s. “First Alert Weather Day” will be in effect.

