First Alert Forecast: Cloudy and warm today

SUMMARY:  High pressure system keeps us dry and chilly for now. A more unsettled weather pattern returns later this week. Click on the video for complete weather details.

THIS MORNING: Skies are partly to mostly cloudy with light winds and seasonably chilly temperatures in the mid to upper 30s inland and mid to upper 40s along the coast.

THIS AFTERNOON: Skies are predominantly cloudy with the chance of a late day shower, temperatures are warm, in the mid 60s. Winds are out of the south at 5 to 10 mph.

TONIGHT: Cloudy with rain moving through tonight. Most rain is light with a moderate pocket here or there. Temperatures are warmer, in the mid 50s. Winds are out of the south at 5 to 15 mph.

THURSDAY: Skies will be partly cloudy with an 80% chance of showers, and perhaps a few strong/severe thunderstorms. Highs in the 70’s. “First Alert Weather Day” will be in effect.

Greenville, NC Hourly Forecast

7am
Wed
39° F
precip:
0%
8am
Wed
42° F
precip:
0%
9am
Wed
48° F
precip:
0%
10am
Wed
53° F
precip:
0%
11am
Wed
57° F
precip:
0%
12pm
Wed
60° F
precip:
0%
1pm
Wed
63° F
precip:
0%
2pm
Wed
64° F
precip:
0%
3pm
Wed
65° F
precip:
0%
4pm
Wed
65° F
precip:
0%
5pm
Wed
63° F
precip:
0%
6pm
Wed
61° F
precip:
0%
7pm
Wed
59° F
precip:
20%
8pm
Wed
58° F
precip:
20%
9pm
Wed
58° F
precip:
30%
10pm
Wed
57° F
precip:
60%
11pm
Wed
57° F
precip:
60%
12am
Thu
58° F
precip:
80%
1am
Thu
58° F
precip:
90%
2am
Thu
58° F
precip:
80%
3am
Thu
58° F
precip:
70%
4am
Thu
58° F
precip:
70%
5am
Thu
58° F
precip:
80%
6am
Thu
58° F
precip:
80%
7am
Thu
58° F
precip:
80%
8am
Thu
60° F
precip:
100%
9am
Thu
60° F
precip:
90%
10am
Thu
62° F
precip:
50%
11am
Thu
65° F
precip:
40%
12pm
Thu
66° F
precip:
40%
1pm
Thu
69° F
precip:
20%
2pm
Thu
71° F
precip:
10%
3pm
Thu
70° F
precip:
40%
4pm
Thu
70° F
precip:
80%
5pm
Thu
69° F
precip:
90%
6pm
Thu
67° F
precip:
90%
7pm
Thu
66° F
precip:
80%
8pm
Thu
66° F
precip:
70%
9pm
Thu
66° F
precip:
50%
10pm
Thu
65° F
precip:
20%
11pm
Thu
63° F
precip:
20%
12am
Fri
62° F
precip:
20%
1am
Fri
60° F
precip:
10%
2am
Fri
58° F
precip:
0%
3am
Fri
56° F
precip:
0%
4am
Fri
53° F
precip:
0%
5am
Fri
51° F
precip:
0%
