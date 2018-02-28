Farmville leaders need your input for potential Greenway Initiative

FARMVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Farmville is a step closer to serving the community.

Part of this plan is to create a Greenway. Greenways are designated routes intended for conservation, creation or alternative transportation purposes.

It’s a tool to connect parks, schools, nature preserves, cultural facilities and historic sites with businesses and residential areas.

In 2014, the town created a comprehensive pedestrian plan. The plan’s vision is for Farmville to be recognized as a pedestrian-friendly community where walking is a safe, viable, healthy, and popular transportation and recreation choice for all citizens, students, workers, and visitors.

It’s an effort by the Greenway Initiative Team. The goal of the team is to find solutions to better serve the community.

This month, the board of commissioners approved a collaboration to work with East Carolina University.

In that collaboration, both the Greenway project initiative team and the university are set to come up with a master plan.

Steven Hardy-Braz is a cycling advocate and is excited to see the potential changes.

“It’s a great economic boost to the community and it’s a great way to promote more active living,” said Braz. “This can provide a higher quality of life, and even raise property rates because people want a better quality of life where they live work and play.

Project leaders successfully gained approval from the board to receive consulting services.

In a recent retreat, the team asked the board of commissioners to allocate $7500 in the 2018-2019 budget for fees for the plan.

With the approval of the collaboration, the next step is help from the community. Input is necessary to cater to the needs of those that live in the town.