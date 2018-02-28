Farmville coffee shop pays it forward

FARMVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – A Farmville coffee shop is paying it forward.

Rise & Grind customers can pay for an extra item at checkout.

They get a sticky note with the name of the item written on it and put it on a board.

People in need can come in after and grab the sticky note to get the free item someone else pre-paid for.

Shop owner Sandy Mills says it can help out someone who is homeless or someone who just forgot their wallet.

Mills says it is a hit with customers.

‘They like it. They like what it stands for and represents,” Mills said. “It is just giving back which is what you want to do for your community. As a business owner, so many people come and support you. You want to be able to support others.”

Items currently up for grabs on the board are blueberry muffins. cups of joe, bagels and more.