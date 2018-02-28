ECU career fair offering opportunities for students to stay local

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Happening later Wednesday, ECU is hosting its annual spring career fair.

This year, ECU has many local companies attending and it’s catching the attention of students to stay here in the east.

Students graduating say the biggest factors for them wanting to stay in the east are the amount of opportunities available to them.

Some have families here and don’t want to move too far.

Others are making connections and want to keep them and not have to start over.

Adam Denney, an associate director for employer relations and coordinator for the career fairs – stayed local himself.

“I did my undergrad degree here and my master’s degree here,” said Denney.

“To be honest East Carolina University provided me an opportunity that I just wanted to give back, I just wanted to be here I love the community, I love the people here, I’m involved in the local chamber of commerce here, and it’s just … Home.”

On top of all of that, keeping students local will help drive the economy.

There are two different sessions where close to 300 employers will look for the future of their companies.

