23rd State of the Community Breakfast offers glimpse of future in Onslow County

ONSLOW COUNTY, N.C. (WNCT)–A special breakfast held in Onslow County brought together leaders from the county, city, and Camp Lejeune all to discuss the state of the community.

It’s an opportunity to learn what’s in store for the future. Leaders from the Onslow County School system, Coastal Carolina Community College, military organizations and Onslow Memorial Hospital attended the 23rd annual event.

“The State of the Community is an opportunity for the public to get more in depth information of what’s really going on with the county, with the city, with the military, with the school system and with the hospital,” Laurette Leagon, chamber of commerce president, said.

A panel of 7 representatives from each organization offered updates about their respective entities.

For the military, the focus is on improving bases and efficiency. In the last year alone, MCI East completed 120 projects totaling $157 million. This year, it’s on trend to spend $200 million.

“We’re modernizing our ranges, and we are doing a huge infrastructure reset where we are demolishing roughly a million in square feet in buildings,” Nat Fahy, director for public affairs at the base, said.

The goal to improve the quality of life for the war fighter is not only felt on base, it’s also felt out in the city.

“We’re all working together to find activities, to build our sports programs, to improve recreation opportunities and to make sure we are supporting the spouses and families that are left behind,” Dr. Richard Woodruff, city manager, said.

In the county, the school system is working to find space for its growing student population, 36% of which are connected to the military. Also coming up in the county this year, a new air traffic control tower and a crisis center.

This is the first time the breakfast was held in a panel format.