Villa Verde raising money for building project in Guatemala

By Published:

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Villa Verde, a Dominican restaurant in Greenville is working hard to serve food for a purpose.

They are raising funds to end poverty by helping to fund a building project in Guatemala.

Villa Verde’s owner, Jay Bastardo was asked for help and he did not hesitate.

The money will go towards a school for 100 children.

“It’s fulfilling you know?” said Yordanys “Jay” Bastardo. “This is not my vision, this is not my business so if I called this business a god lead business…I need to live by example and make sure I’m giving and committed to doing God’s work.”

If you want to help out in this cause, head to Villa Verde any day of the week.

Every portion of a sales goes towards the project.

