Uptown Greenville’s theater coming back to life as live music venue

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Like music to your ears, an old state theater in uptown Greenville will soon become a live music venue.

“I mean I would love to see live music, I think anyone would,” said resident, Hunter Harrison.

“I’m really excited about the opportunity for live music to be down here,” said Smash Waffles co-founder, Cameron Randall. “I think it’s going to bring lots to the local community and a lot to local business owners.”

The theater was built back in 1914 and has a history of performances and even movies.

“It started off with a really beautiful historic shell,” said Holton Wilkerson, managing partner of CommunitySmith. “That was in very deteriorating condition but still had a lot of character.”

Developer Holton Wilkerson of Community Smith agreed to a public-private partnership with the city of Greenville to turn the building into a music venue.

“It will really start to come to fruition here within the next few weeks, 30 days,” said Wilkerson.

The contract community smith originally signed promised the city they would have this project done by the end of March. Now this may not be the case, but the city says they are being lenient.

“They may run a little behind, but it’s not going to be a significant time period,” said Greenville’s public information officer, Brock Letchworth. “There is no reason for the city to be the bad guys.”

Although the timeline may be extended and no fines will be charged, CommunitySmith is known for restoring old buildings.

“Going through black and white photos and it’s really got a rich, neat history,” said Wilkerson. “So I’m really pleased to be able to bring it back to its formal glory.”

The city says they are excited to see the final outcome.

“This project has a lot of potential in terms of economical development for the city and will certainly play a large role in the revitalization area of the uptown area,” said Letchworth.

Because the theater is being renovated under a public-private partnership, there are many stipulations the developer must follow, including spending at least one million dollars on the project.