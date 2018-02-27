Henderson Avenue closed in Jacksonville after accident

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — A section of Henderson Drive is closed in Jacksonville after a telephone pole was knocked down in an accident Tuesday.

Witnesses say a car jumped over the curb on Henderson Drive and hit the pole.

The road is closed to all traffic from Barn to Doris Avenue as utility companies work to replace the pole and wiring.

Jacksonville police said the roadway is expected to be reopened by midnight and ask drivers to seek alternate routes.

No one was injured, Jacksonville police said.

Those in the house next to the accident lost power.

