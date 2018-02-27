Henderson Avenue closed in Jacksonville after accident

WNCT Staff Published: Updated:

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — A section of Henderson Drive is closed in Jacksonville after a telephone pole was knocked down in an accident Tuesday.

Witnesses say a car jumped over the curb on Henderson Drive and hit the pole.

The road is closed to all traffic from Barn to Doris Avenue as utility companies work to replace the pole and wiring.

Jacksonville police said the roadway is expected to be reopened by midnight and ask drivers to seek alternate routes.

No one was injured, Jacksonville police said.

Those in the house next to the accident lost power.

Jacksonville pole torn down

 

WNCT-TV 9 On Your Side provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s