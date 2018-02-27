Family says stranger lured litter of puppies away from home

Hookerton, N.C. (WNCT) — A Greene County family needs help finding a litter of puppies and its mother.

A 4-year-old, red-nosed pitbull named Sheeba is missing after running after her puppies.

The family says a woman lured the three-week-old puppies away from their mother with dog food. The mother then took off after them. Officials were unable to get a clear fingerprint from the food containers left in the yard.

The owner of the dogs says Sheeba has been with the family for years, and the pups were going to be a gift to his grandchildren.

“I wouldn’t do that to you, I would hope you would have the heart to bring my puppies back to me,” said Bernard Parks, owner of the dogs. “It would mean the world to me because I wanted one of those puppies to be for my grandkids.”

If you have information on any of the dogs’ whereabouts, call police.