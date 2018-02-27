Family says stranger lured litter of puppies away from home

By Published: Updated:

Hookerton, N.C. (WNCT) —  A Greene County family needs help finding a litter of puppies and its mother.

A 4-year-old, red-nosed pitbull named Sheeba is missing after running after her puppies.

The family says a woman lured the three-week-old puppies away from their mother with dog food. The mother then took off after them. Officials were unable to get a clear fingerprint from the food containers left in the yard.

The owner of the dogs says Sheeba has been with the family for years, and the pups were going to be a gift to his grandchildren.

“I wouldn’t do that to you, I would hope you would have the heart to bring my puppies back to me,” said Bernard Parks, owner of the dogs. “It would mean the world to me because I wanted one of those puppies to be for my grandkids.”

If you have information on any of the dogs’ whereabouts, call police.

WNCT-TV 9 On Your Side provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s