Special Olympics recognizes local athlete

(WNCT)- Special Olympics North Carolina presented seven 2017 state-level awards honoring outstanding individuals, companies and organizations that support Special Olympics in North Carolina, according to Keith L. Fishburne, president/CEO of Special Olympics North Carolina.

The 2017 SONC Athlete of the Award was presented to Travis Bowman of New Bern.

The organization says Bowman has been involved with Special Olympics for more than two decades and in that time, has distinguished himself as a leader.

He’s competed in athletics, bowling and swimming and won more than 40 medals in swimming alone.

His hard work during both training and competition serves as an example to his fellow athletes, as do his acts of service in his community.

Whether it’s mowing grass or raking leaves for a neighbor, volunteering with his local Special Olympics program or attending NC Law Enforcement Torch Run fundraising events, Bowman is dedicated to serving others.

