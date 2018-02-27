NC DOT and Pride of Kinston plan for new gateway for Kinston

KINSTON. N.C. (WNCT) – Big plans are in the works in the city of Kinston, hoping to invite people in.

The plan expands beyond the update of the Queen Street bridge.

It’s been almost two years since the Queen S

treet bridge made its debut.

But before that, developers had a bigger idea.

The NC DOT in conjunction with the pride of Kinston hope to bring a new gateway to the intersection of Queen Street and Bypass US 70.

Their idea is to bring something aesthetically pleasing with lighting, art work, and sculptures, which is why they are happy to have the help of aesthetic engineer Jeff Lackey.

“What I like to say is create a front porch, where we create this inviting gateway into downtown Kinston, which would encourage people to travel to the downtown part of Kinston and take some advantage of the intrinsic qualities that make Kinston what it is,” said Lackey

Lackey said it’s still early in the planning stages to talk about a budget and groundbreakings, but they are seeing the big picture.

“It’s a great opportunity for Kinston as well as any other small town with a transportation project to be able to take advantage and leverage these federal funds to create gateways or street scapes. Things that will highlight some of the unique qualities that make small town North Carolina, small town America, the gems that often times many people just aren’t aware of,” said Lackey.