NC DOT and Pride of Kinston plan for new gateway for Kinston

By Published: Updated:

KINSTON. N.C. (WNCT) –  Big plans are in the works in the city of Kinston, hoping to invite people in.

The plan expands beyond the update of the Queen Street bridge.

It’s been almost two years since the Queen S

treet bridge made its debut.

But before that, developers had a bigger idea.

The NC DOT in conjunction with the pride of Kinston hope to bring a new gateway to the intersection of Queen Street and Bypass US 70.

Their idea is to bring something aesthetically pleasing with lighting, art work, and sculptures, which is why they are happy to have the help of aesthetic engineer Jeff Lackey.

“What I like to say is create a front porch, where we create this inviting gateway into downtown Kinston, which would encourage people to travel to the downtown part of Kinston and take some advantage of the intrinsic qualities that make Kinston what it is,” said Lackey

Lackey said it’s still early in the planning stages to talk about a budget and groundbreakings, but they are seeing the big picture.

“It’s a great opportunity for Kinston as well as any other small town with a  transportation project to be able to take advantage and leverage these federal funds to create gateways or street scapes. Things that will highlight some of the unique qualities that make small town North Carolina, small town America, the gems that often times many people just aren’t aware of,” said Lackey.

WNCT-TV 9 On Your Side provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s