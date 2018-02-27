Maysville leaders search for solutions as water and sewage rates increase

MAYSVILLE N.C. (WNCT) – Maysville is searching for solutions to help eliminate water and sewage rates from rising.

Even with the addition of two grants from both the U-S-D-A and Golden-Leaf, leaders say it’s not enough.

Those in the community say it’s a problem they’ve faced for quite some time and they hope the town board finds a solution for both water and sewage rates.

Frustration and anger are just a few words to describe the emotions of the community, including Connie Jones, a long-time resident.

“It makes me mad, angry and upset,” said Jones. “If I’m going to pay the amount of money that you’re saying we have to pay then I need to have clean and pure water.”

As the water in the town goes up, so does the bills.

“Nobody wants their rates to go up especially when you’re not getting quality water to drink,” said Jones.

Jones has always paid close attention to her water bill but recently she noticed a new trend.

“All of a sudden it started to go up and up,” said Jones.

So, Jones had to improvise.

“I don’t want to drink it, I’ve been buying bottled water to drink and to cook with and I don’t think I should have to do that,” said Jones.

It’s a part of the ongoing discussion from the community that the Town Manager, Schumata Brown has heard multiples times.

“We’re not here to just get money out of your pocket,” said Brown. mean some of this stuff is required and it just cost to treat the water and the sewer.”

Brown said it’s a process.

“There are only two types of revenues for that water and sewage fund, that’s rates from the customers and grants and grants are far few and beyond, at this moment,” said Brown.

Between the lack of Grants and the increase in funding, it’s a hard decision the town has to make.

“We have to make sure our rates are where they need to be to sustain that fund,” said Brown.

As the residents wait for the funding to be sustained, they want to make sure leaders hear their concerns.

“Make the water better, make it pure, running and clean water, not with an odor,” said Jones.

The town plans to conduct an independent study to find a solution that best suits the towns budget and customers water and sewage bills.