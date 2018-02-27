Indiana students help Hurricane Matthew victims in Kinston

KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — Many college students choose to spend their spring break at the beach or by the pool, but one group from Indiana is visiting eastern Carolina to repair a flood-damaged home.

Their efforts are through a partnership with the Kinston Area Recovery Efforts organization.

All week long, a group of people from Hanover College are fixing Mary and Fred Griffin’s Lenoir County home.

“It means everything because when you think, it’s been this long, that everybody’s forgot you,” said Mary Griffin.

It’s been more than a year after Hurricane Matthew ruined the home Mary Griffin lived in for nearly 50 years.

“The young people, I thank the Lord for them,” said Griffin. “Because if it wasn’t for them, I don’t know when we’d get it fixed.”

One of the young people repairing their home is Hanover senior Morgan Livinghouse.

“It feels really good,” said Livinghouse. “I used to live in Florida, and I lived there through several hurricanes. I remember the damage that that had done, and I just wanted to help because I remember how that felt.”

The Griffins said the students’ help is perfect timing.

“We are expecting a great granddaughter today,” said Fred Griffin.

The little girl will be named Scarlett.

As Mary leaves for the hospital, she says she is happy the family’s next generation will be able to enjoy the home she grew up in.

“It’s exciting,” said Mary Griffin. “It is the time that they are here. It is just a happy day, a happy. blessed day.”