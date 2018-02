GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The IHOP in Greenville was packed Tuesday for National Pancake Day.

Workers said it is their busiest day of the year because pancakes are free.

The restaurant is only asking for a donation at the door.

All proceeds go to the Children’s Miracle Network.

“It feels really good to be a part of, giving back to charity, it feels good, just to be a part of something meaningful to change lives,” said Kaschena Edwads.

The free cakes last until midnight.