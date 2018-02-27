First Alert Forecast: Mild and sunny today

SUMMARY: High pressure moves in providing us sunshine and mild temperatures today but clouds and rain are back by mid-week. Click on the video for complete weather details.

THIS MORNING: Skies are clear this morning with temperatures in the upper 30s to lower 40s inland and around 50 at the coast. Winds are light inland and a little breezy along the coast. There are areas of patchy fog along and north of highway 64. Grab the coat and coffee this morning.

THIS AFTERNOON: Skies will be sunny with highs in the lower 60s inland and mid to upper 50s along the coast. It will be breezy with winds out of the northeast at 10 to 20 mph.

TONIGHT: Clouds are on the increase, so we’ll call it partly cloudy with temperatures again in the upper 30s to lower 40s inland and mid to upper 40s along the coast. Winds will be on the light side.

WEDNESDAY: Skies will be partly cloudy with a 40% chance of showers and highs in the 60’s.

Greenville, NC Hourly Forecast 40 ° F precip: 0% 41 ° F precip: 0% 45 ° F precip: 0% 48 ° F precip: 0% 53 ° F precip: 0% 58 ° F precip: 0% 60 ° F precip: 0% 62 ° F precip: 0% 62 ° F precip: 0% 62 ° F precip: 0% 60 ° F precip: 0% 55 ° F precip: 0% 50 ° F precip: 0% 48 ° F precip: 0% 46 ° F precip: 0% 45 ° F precip: 0% 44 ° F precip: 0% 43 ° F precip: 0% 42 ° F precip: 0% 41 ° F precip: 0% 40 ° F precip: 0% 39 ° F precip: 0% 39 ° F precip: 0% 39 ° F precip: 10% 40 ° F precip: 10% 43 ° F precip: 0% 49 ° F precip: 0% 54 ° F precip: 0% 57 ° F precip: 0% 60 ° F precip: 0% 62 ° F precip: 20% 64 ° F precip: 20% 65 ° F precip: 20% 65 ° F precip: 20% 64 ° F precip: 20% 60 ° F precip: 20% 58 ° F precip: 50% 58 ° F precip: 50% 59 ° F precip: 50% 59 ° F precip: 40% 58 ° F precip: 40% 59 ° F precip: 50% 59 ° F precip: 60% 58 ° F precip: 70% 58 ° F precip: 90% 58 ° F precip: 90% Inland Forecast Coastal Forecast Day Planner Hourly Forecast