First Alert Forecast: Mild and sunny today

SUMMARY:  High pressure moves in providing us sunshine and mild temperatures today but clouds and rain are back by mid-week. Click on the video for complete weather details.

THIS MORNING: Skies are clear this morning with temperatures in the upper 30s to lower 40s inland and around 50 at the coast. Winds are light inland and a little breezy along the coast. There are areas of patchy fog along and north of highway 64. Grab the coat and coffee this morning.

THIS AFTERNOON: Skies will be sunny with highs in the lower 60s inland and mid to upper 50s along the coast. It will be breezy with winds out of the northeast at 10 to 20 mph.

TONIGHT: Clouds are on the increase, so we’ll call it partly cloudy with temperatures again in the upper 30s to lower 40s inland and mid to upper 40s along the coast. Winds will be on the light side.

WEDNESDAY: Skies will be partly cloudy with a 40% chance of showers and highs in the 60’s.

Greenville, NC Hourly Forecast

7am
Tue
40° F
precip:
0%
8am
Tue
41° F
precip:
0%
9am
Tue
45° F
precip:
0%
10am
Tue
48° F
precip:
0%
11am
Tue
53° F
precip:
0%
12pm
Tue
58° F
precip:
0%
1pm
Tue
60° F
precip:
0%
2pm
Tue
62° F
precip:
0%
3pm
Tue
62° F
precip:
0%
4pm
Tue
62° F
precip:
0%
5pm
Tue
60° F
precip:
0%
6pm
Tue
55° F
precip:
0%
7pm
Tue
50° F
precip:
0%
8pm
Tue
48° F
precip:
0%
9pm
Tue
46° F
precip:
0%
10pm
Tue
45° F
precip:
0%
11pm
Tue
44° F
precip:
0%
12am
Wed
43° F
precip:
0%
1am
Wed
42° F
precip:
0%
2am
Wed
41° F
precip:
0%
3am
Wed
40° F
precip:
0%
4am
Wed
39° F
precip:
0%
5am
Wed
39° F
precip:
0%
6am
Wed
39° F
precip:
10%
7am
Wed
40° F
precip:
10%
8am
Wed
43° F
precip:
0%
9am
Wed
49° F
precip:
0%
10am
Wed
54° F
precip:
0%
11am
Wed
57° F
precip:
0%
12pm
Wed
60° F
precip:
0%
1pm
Wed
62° F
precip:
20%
2pm
Wed
64° F
precip:
20%
3pm
Wed
65° F
precip:
20%
4pm
Wed
65° F
precip:
20%
5pm
Wed
64° F
precip:
20%
6pm
Wed
60° F
precip:
20%
7pm
Wed
58° F
precip:
50%
8pm
Wed
58° F
precip:
50%
9pm
Wed
59° F
precip:
50%
10pm
Wed
59° F
precip:
40%
11pm
Wed
58° F
precip:
40%
12am
Thu
59° F
precip:
50%
1am
Thu
59° F
precip:
60%
2am
Thu
58° F
precip:
70%
3am
Thu
58° F
precip:
90%
4am
Thu
58° F
precip:
90%
