ECU addresses body image and eating disorders during national week

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – This week is ‘National Body Image and Eating Disorder Awareness Week’.

ECU is working to spread information and serve as a resource.

A week like this is so important to everyone.

1 out of every 5 people is affected by some type of body image or eating disorder according officials at ECU.

They said this problem can affect anyone starting as young as 8 years old.

Those are some of the many reasons why representatives and volunteer groups from ECU are holding a series of events this week to spread awareness.

Experts believe the problem is worse than it was 20 years ago because of the role of social media.

“A lot of individuals don’t know that eating disorders and body image affects every demographic,” said Luc Labonte of ECU Health Services.

“It’s just not one specific one, there’s a lot of stereotypes for some of these conditions and we’re really trying to break that mold and bring to the attention of the students that hey even though you don’t fit the image of what people think an eating disorder is you still may be a victim of it.”

ECU will have multiple events this week from guest speakers to panels, to student health counseling tips on social media.

If you or someone you know is being affected by an eating disorder help is always available.

Whether it’s at your local doctor or ECU, it’s never too late.