JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT)- Court records show an eastern N.C. woman faces three counts of indecent liberties with a student and three counts of sex acts with a student.

They show 27-year-old Devin Danielle Wright was taken into custody on February 23rd.

She was held at the Duplin County Detention Center but has since bonded out.

Wright is expected in an Onslow County courtroom on March 2nd.