Crowd gathers to welcome curling Olympians home

Gold medal winners from left: United States' curlers Joe Polo, John Landsteiner, Matt Hamilton, Tyler George, John Shuster and captain Phill Drobnick celebrate during the men's curling venue ceremony at the 2018 Winter Olympics in Gangneung, South Korea, Saturday, Feb. 24, 2018. (AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko)

DULUTH, Minn. (AP) Hundreds of fans greeted members of the men’s gold medal-winning U.S. curling team when they arrived home in Minnesota following the Olympics in South Korea.

Olympians John Shuster and Tyler George say they were overwhelmed Monday to see the crowd of friends, family and curling fans at Duluth International Airport. Shuster says he hopes the attention brings more exposure to the sport and attracts more people to curling.

The Americans won the Olympic gold medal in a decisive upset of Sweden. The win marked only the second curling medal in U.S. history.

This year’s team also included Matt Hamilton, John Landsteiner and alternate Joe Polo.

Duluth is holding a community celebration for all local Olympians, including members and representatives of cross-country skiing and the U.S. women’s curling team.

