Bullet proof backpack sales on the rise after Florida shooting

Greenville, N.C. (WNCT)- In the wake of the Florida school shooting, many schools have been receiving threats. Parents are finding new ways to protect their kids.

Bullet proof backpack sales are on the rise. Many manufacturers are selling out of both the backpacks and single, bullet proof panels you can insert inside. The panels allow students to use their bags as shields in an active shooter situation.

Here in eastern North Carolina, the bags are a new concept but one parents are considering.

“It would be a great idea to get something for children in school for more protection,” said Mika Patel, mother to Pitt County School students, “because us being parents we aren’t there to protect them.”

The backpacks and panels can be found on major online retailers, like Amazon and Walmart. Although, some may cost you a few hundred dollars.