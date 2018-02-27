Behind the scenes: active shooter drills in the East

CHOCOWINITY, N.C. (WNCT) – With more attention being paid to school security across the country, districts in the East are trying to prepare their schools for the worst case scenario.

On Tuesday in Beaufort County, administrators, law enforcement and county officials completed a lock down drill at Chocowinity Middle School.

To begin the drill, teachers were alerted to a code word they’ve been given to indicate a lock down situation. From there, officials swept the hallways and checked every door, looking to see if any were left unlocked or if any handles were lose.

“Knocking on the door to see if a student will let me in or a teacher will let me in,” said Assistant Principal Brianna Williams.

While some staff were checking the inside, others were looking at the outside. They checked exterior doors and looked through windows to find out if they could see students from where they were.

Over the summer, fences were also installed at the school to improve safety even more.

“Keep anybody from potentially walking on, and also keep our kids in and keep them safe,” said Stan Hudson, the auxiliary services director from Beaufort County Schools.

Following the sweep through, staff gives the all-clear to teachers. However, each classroom is supposed to stay in a hiding place until an administrator unlocks their door and gives them an all-clear in person.

During Tuesday’s drill, officials found one classroom door unlocked and another class who didn’t wait until the in-person all clear was given to come out of their hiding place.

“That will be some feedback we give that teacher,” said Williams.

The whole goal of doing the drill is to learn. Principal Kimberly Gibbs said they would rather fix it now then wait for the real thing to happen.

Following the drill, administrators sat down with law enforcement to debrief and find out what went wrong, and what went right. Among the things they discussed was what to do if a fire alarm is activated during the lock down, which happened during the recent Parkland, Florida school shooting where 17 people died.

“We’re going to have to practice that,” Gibbs said. “That’s something that we hadn’t really thought of.”

Beaufort County School officials say all of their schools should be completing two of these lock down drills each year.