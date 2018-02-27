A Loving Home: Martyse

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Meet 15 year old Martyse. Her smile is contagious. She’s inspiring, creative, and very unique. Martyse also enjoys art.

“Singing, dancing, skating, basically anything creative,” she says.

But what stands out about Martyse, is her willingness to dream big.

“I want to be an artist, singer, dancer, maybe a doctor or veterinarian. But I also want to invent, like a lot of things because I can invent stuff from using old stuff.”

One of Martyse’s biggest dreams is to have a permanent, loving home. She’s looking for a family that likes to travel, do anything fun, and also enjoys attending church. Martyse says she also needs a strong support system when it comes to her forever family.

Karma Best has been working with Martyse for the past two years and says she’s flourished like a butterfly.

“This is a kid like, I have very few kids like this, but she desires to have a family, in terms of any family, and her thing is, it doesn’t make a difference of what they look like on the outside, she wants a family,” says Best.

Martyse says one characteristic that stands out about her is her energy. It’s an energy she hopes to share.

“My energy is like really good, especially like, if I’m like really excited about something, because then like, there will be no sadness in the house…”

At 15 years old, Martyse’s maturity and resilience leads to one thing.

She says, “Just to make everyone proud, because I had lost my sister in 2016, so basically going on two years now. And so ever since then, I just want to make sure that I bring home the bacon, whatever. Like trying to make sure that everyone’s good, trying to make sure that I’m good, so I can care for everyone else…”

Karma Best says that there’s so many things that’s inside her, that hasn’t been tapped into yet.

If you are interested in learning more on adopting Martyse, you can call the North Carolina’s Children Home Society at 919-600-8757 or visit their website directly at http://www.CHSNC.org