3 who stole flags from NC Department of Justice caught on camera, police say

CBS North Carolina Published:

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The North Carolina State Capitol Police are looking for three people suspected of stealing the United States and North Carolina flags from atop the state Department of Justice’s building earlier this month.

The flags were taken from the department’s West Edenton Street in the early morning of Feb. 18, police said.

Police think the three used construction scaffolding to reach the flagpoles on the roof. But on their way up and back down, the three were caught on security cameras. Police released the footage Tuesday.

“We hope to identify these suspects with the help of the public,” said State Capitol Police Chief Glen Allen in a news release. “These flags were stolen from the people of North Carolina, and larceny should not be tolerated.”

Police are asking anyone with information about the case to call them at (919) 733-3333.

