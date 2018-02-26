Pirate baseball ranked in three national polls

GREENVILLE, N.C. – After posting a 3-1 week, which included a series win over in-state rival North Carolina over the weekend, the ECU baseball team found itself ranked in three national collegiate polls Monday afternoon.

The Pirates (6-1) garnered national rankings from D1Baseball (No. 18), National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association (No. 24) and Collegiate Baseball (No. 29).

ECU joins Houston (No. 22/NCBWA and No. 24/CB), UCF (No. 23/Baseball America) and UConn (No. 24/Baseball America) as the only American Athletic Conference schools represented in this week’s national polls.

The Pirates (6-1) will return to action on Wednesday, Feb. 28 when they play host to Old Dominion. First pitch is scheduled for 4 p.m. (ET) at Clark-LeClair Stadium.