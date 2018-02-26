North Carolina man shot to death while live on Facebook

WINGATE, N.C. (AP) — Police say a North Carolina man was shot and killed by another man while he was recording himself live on Facebook.

Chief Donnie Gay told WCCB-TV in Charlotte that he’d spoken to Prentis Robinson minutes before he was shot around 10 a.m. Monday. The chief says Robinson reported that a cellphone had been stolen.

On a portion of the video, Robinson uses a selfie stick to show himself talking and walking. He was then approached by someone who fired four shots with a long gun. The camera hit the ground and showed sky and trees.

Wingate University and Wingate Elementary School were placed on lockdown for a couple of hours after the shooting.