Local advocates say education is key to gun safety

FARMVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Six-year-old Matthew Nanney is not one to mess with.

He helps to guard his family’s business, but not only that, his parents are training him to handle guns.

Jessica’s Gun Shop in Farmville not only sells guns but also teaches firearm classes.

Owners Jessica Pickerell and Mike Nanney said that’s the key

“Throughout the years, education never stops,” said Mike Nanney. “It always constantly talking about firearms capabilities of what fire arms are capable of doing.”

After recent shootings across the U.S., many are calling for stricter gun laws, practices or even age limits in hopes to diminish mass shootings.

“Gun control is education,” said Nanney. “That’s gun control.”

Pickerell added, “AR-15 doesn’t stand for assault rifle, does not stand for automatic rifle. It stands for ArmaLite rifle.”

Jessica and Mike said any guns can do damage, which is why they are teaching their son early.

“I personally think you’re more dangerous with a hand gun too because it’s easier concealed than an AR,” said Pickerell.

He may only be six years old, but Matthew already is helping to teach fire arms classes. His parents believe with his knowledge the world is already safer.