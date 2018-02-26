Havelock to welcome, swear-in new police chief

HAVELOCK, N.C. (WNCT) – The new Chief of Police for the Havelock Police Department will be sworn in Monday night during the Board of Commissioner’s meeting.

Marvin Williams joins the Havelock Police Department with over 25 years of experience in both Federal and State law enforcement.

His experience consists of assignments as the Reserve Director of Department of Public Safety for Marine Corps Installation East, as a Colonel, and District Commander with the North Carolina State Highway Patrol.

Williams possesses a Master of Arts Degree in Strategic Studies from the U.S. Army War College and a Bachelor of Arts in Psychology from Washington University in St. Louis, MO. In addition, he has completed police leadership development programs including the Administrative Management Officer Program at North Carolina State University.

Williams is familiar with the Havelock area as he has lived and worked in Eastern North Carolina for over 28 years.

He will be sworn-in during the meeting which begins at 7pm at Havelock City Hall.