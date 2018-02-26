Grifton man seeks answers from county EMS

GRIFTON, N.C. (WNCT) – Tim Albritton of Grifton said it’s a call to 911 that turned into a nightmare for his family.

“My father, I would consider being, one of the more complicated patients any hospital could try to treat,” said Albritton. “They denied taking him to Greenville which is probably where he would’ve been better served overall.”

Tim Albritton of Grifton said it was his 84-year-old father that needed medical attention after suffering from stomach pains more than two weeks ago.

Albritton said, “The EMS people told him that they could not take him to Greenville, they had to take him to Kinston because it was a state law.”

Albritton said his father has a complicated medical history and his resources are primarily based out of Greenville.

“He has no patient history over in Kinston,” said Albritton. “All of his patient history all of his doctors even the VA in which he attends and participates with is in Greenville.”

Albritton’s father needed emergency surgery at UNC Lenoir Health Care before being transferred to Vidant where he still as of Monday.

With post-surgery accommodations made to the home, Albritton wants answers from the county EMS.

Albritton claimed the Grifton department but his father medically at risk.

Nine on Your Side spoke with the medical director of Pitt County EMS who said they do not comment on active investigations.

Roberto Portela said his department is performing an active clinical investigation.

“Usually EMS base their decision on transport based on the condition of the patient,” said Portela. “There is no policy that says they can deny it and there’s no specific policy that right now that says they’ve got to meet the request.”

Portela said he will be checking to see if the department took steps that put a patient at risk.

Still, Albritton is searching for understanding.

“I grew up in this town and I know most of the elderly people in this town that need this service and I want to make sure they are not denied optimal medical care,” said Portela.