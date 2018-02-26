First Alert Forecast: Scattered rain and mild temperatures to star the work week

SUMMARY:  A cold front continues to move through ENC bringing showers and somewhat cooler temps. Click on the video for complete weather details.

THIS MORNING: Clouds and rain around this morning. Temperatures are in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Winds are light.

THIS AFTERNOON: Showers are likely through the day with highs in the upper 50s to lower 60s. Wind will kick up this afternoon, out of the northeast at 10 to 20 mph with higher gusts along the coast.

TONIGHT: Skies will clear overnight and it will remain breezy for some from time to time. Temperatures will be much cooler with the clear skies and northerly winds. Temperatures are in the lower 40s inland and upper 40s coastal with northeasterly winds at 5 to 15 mph.

A LOOK AHEAD: High pressure will build back into the area for the day on Tuesday bringing more sunshine, but temps will still remain int he 60s for the next few days.

