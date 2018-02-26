Famed Hollywood filmmaker Cecil B. Demille’s ties to the East

WASHINGTON, N.C. (WNCT) – Before becoming a famous filmmaker in Hollywood, Cecil B. DeMille called Little Washington home.

The DeMille family had a big impact on the town during the late 1800’s and early 1900’s. DeMille’s grandfather served as Washington’s mayor, and much of his family is buried in the town.

Even after making it big, historians say DeMille was no stranger to visiting Washington.

“He would come back and visit. One time he came back to go to our Turnage Theater. They were playing his movie,” said Claudia Dahlen with Brown Library.

DeMille, best known for films like “The Ten Commandments” and “The Greatest Show on Earth”, now has a Golden Globe award named after him. The award has gone to the likes of Walt Disney, John Wayne, Frank Sinatra, Sidney Poitier, Aubrey Hepburn, Robin Williams, Steven Spielberg, and most recently, Oprah Winfrey.

Dahlen says preserving and growing their collection honoring DeMille at the library is very important.

“A lot of people don’t know that he’s from here but now we can spread that,” she said. “We’ll get more information about him and his family.”

The public can check out all the documents related to the DeMille’s at Brown Library during regular business hours.