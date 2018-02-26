ECU women fall to UCF, 75-54; Pirates will be 7th seed in upcoming American Tournament

Orlando, Fla. – The ECU women’s basketball (15-14, 7-9) fell to UCF (20-9, 12-4) 75-54 in the regular season finale at CFE Arena.

The Pirates were led in scoring by Destiny Campbell, who finished with 11 points. The junior has now led the Pirates in scoring a team-best five times this season. Freshman Lashonda Monk finished with nine points, seven rebounds, five assists and three steals.

Sophomore Raven Johnson notched seven points and tied a career-high of eight rebounds. Freshman Ariyana Williams converted on two 3-pointers and finished with eight points.

UCF jumped out to an early lead in the first quarter, scoring eight consecutive points in the first two minutes of the game. The Knights would score a game-high 24 points in the opening quarter.

UCF opened the second quarter ahead by 15 points and extended their lead to 23 in the opening minutes of the quarter with a 9-0 run. The Pirates answered back with an 8-0 run of their own in just over one minute. UCF outscored the Pirates by five in the second quarter and held a 20 point lead at the halftime mark.

The purple and gold finished the game with their best quarter of the night, recording 17 points and outscoring the Knights by three in the fourth. Freshman Tamia Hicks scored a career-high four points in the quarter, while Campbell added seven of her 11 points in the quarter. The Pirates shot a team quarter-high 34.8 percent in the final frame.

UCF was led by Aliyah Gregory, who finished with a game-high 14 points. Masseny Kaba scored eight points in the first half and finished with 11 in the game. Korneila Wright and Zakiya Saunders would each finish with 10 points. The Knights shot 52.7 percent from the field, while not converting on a 3-point attempt.

The Knights now lead the all-time series 13-7, while ECU head coach Heather Macy holds a 6-4 record against UCF. The Pirates are now 4-7 all-time when playing at UCF.

East Carolina will be the 7th seed in the upcoming American Tournament and will face 10th seed SMU in their opening game.

Post-game Comments

Heather Macy’s Opening Statement

“Well you know it’s a game that you look at and try to find some positives when you shoot the ball as bad as we did on the road it’s going to be a tough night for that and a tough one to win.”

Macy on the Offense

“As far as rhythm on offense, I thought we felt out of rhythm, you know they continued to really get into the passing lanes and compete. We just didn’t make very many shots, but we will go home regroup and get ready for the conference tournament”

Team Records

