Beaufort County Schools get high-powered machines to fight illnesses

BEAUFORT COUNTY, N.C. (WNCT) – Beaufort County Schools recently invested in 2 high powered machines to help combat the spread of the flu this year.

It’s called the ‘Chlorox 360’.

As we all know by this point, this flu season has been a nasty one, not only in the U.S., but in North Carolina as well.

This is prompting schools to take extra action.

Beaufort County Schools currently has 2 of the powerful cleaners, with a third on the way.

The technology is simple: They spray down the room, wait 10-15 minutes and the room is 99.9 percent clean.

“It hits places that wipes won’t,” said Lead Nurse, Cindy Edwards.

They’re not only using these to clean rooms, but school buses and weight rooms are being disinfected regularly.

“I think the first thing is to keep our students and our staff well,” said Stanley Hudson of Beaufort County Schools. “We felt it was very proactive in doing this to try to keep every student in school.”

Beaufort County Schools officials said this method is saving their custodians a lot of time and making them able to clean more areas of the schools faster.

They say even after flu season, these machines will be used to combat other illnesses like “MRSA”.

