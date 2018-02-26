Beaufort Co. Schools look at possibility of adding more armed SROs

CHOCOWINITY, N.C. (WNCT) – In light of recent school shootings across the country, Beaufort County officials are now looking at the possibility of adding more armed school resource officers.

Currently the county has seven SROs for 14 schools. Each high school has a full-time officer, along with the alternative school. Middle and elementary schools must share the remaining SROs in the county.

Two of the most recent SRO positions added came through state funding following the Sandy Hook shooting.

“I think the focus from the state was to make sure we had SROs in all of our high schools and middle schools,” said Beaufort Co. Schools Superintendent Don Phipps.

Phipps said the school board will meet in the coming weeks to determine if any additional SRO positions will be requested to add better coverage for county schools next year.

“We would need additional local funding or some money from the state that we don’t have,” he said.

Each SRO position costs between $40,000 and $50,000. To secure local funding, the request would be made during the budget cycle presented to county commissioners in the Spring.

WNCT asked some commissioners where they stood on the issue.

“Where there’s a will there’s a way. If it’s really needed, we need to find a way to make it happen,” said Commissioner Jerry Langley, who said adding more positions gradually could be feasible.

“It would be something we would have to look at, and first off see how much money they wanted,” said Commissioner Gary Brinn.

Other commissioners, like Hood Richardson, said adding more law enforcement isn’t the solution. Richardson said he supports the idea of arming school staff members.