American honors Benton; Pirates break into national rankings at 18th

PROVIDENCE, R.I. – ECU sophomore Trey Benton has been named the American Athletic Conference Pitcher-of-the-Week according to an announcement by the league office Monday.

Benton picked up the honors after striking out a career-best 11 batters and limiting No. 6 UNC to one run (unearned) on two hits in six innings of work in the Pirates’ 2-1 series-opening win against the Tar Heels Friday at Lewis Field inside Clark-LeClair Stadium. The right-hander, who registered his first quality start of the season and sixth of his career, fanned at least one batter in all six frames and had multiple punch outs four times including the side in the second inning. To go along with his 11 strikeouts (nine swinging), Benton also induced three fly out and four ground ball outs.

On the season, Benton is 2-0 with a 1.64 ERA in two appearances (both starts) where he has allowed three runs (two earned) on nine hits in 11.0 innings while striking out 18 and walking none.

Junior Chris Holba was named to the AAC Honor Roll after tossing seven scoreless frames in ECU’s 12-0 series clinching win Sunday afternoon at Boshamer Stadium. The righty allowed four base runners on the day (two singles, two walks) and struck out eight batters in his outing. After facing five batters in the first inning, where he walked two, Holba faced the minimum over the next six innings and at one point retired 15-straight batters until giving up a hit in the sixth. He fanned at least one batter in the first six innings and had multiple punch-outs in the second and fourth stanzas.

On the season, Holba is 2-0 with a 0.00 ERA in two appearances (both starts) where he has given up just six hits, walked two and struck out 16 in 11.2 innings.

The Pirates (6-1), who earned their first national ranking of the season coming in at No. 18 from D1Baseball, will return to action on Wednesday, Feb. 28 when they play host to Old Dominion. First pitch is scheduled for 4 p.m. (ET) at Clark-LeClair Stadium.