Two dead following DWI crash in Elizabeth City

WAVY Staff Published:

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (WAVY) – Elizabeth City Police Department are investigating a crash that killed two people early Sunday morning.

Officers were called to the scene of the accident at the intersection of Halstead Boulevard Extension and Ridgefield Drive around 2:30 a.m.

Police say Ramona Finney and Michael Tazewell were riding in a 2008 Dodge Avenger when their vehicle collided with a 2016 Chevy Silverado.

According to Lt. James, Finney, 54, and Tazewell, 52, both died as a result of the accident.

The driver of the Chevy truck, Leon Demetries Walston, Jr. was arrested and charged him with one count of Driving While Impaired.

Walston was processed and placed under a $5,000 secured bond.

Police have not released any further details about the crash.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Elizabeth City Police Department at (252) 384-3628.

WNCT-TV 9 On Your Side provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s