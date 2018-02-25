Tar Heels take game 2 from ECU, 5-4

DURHAM, N.C. – Michael Busch drove in a pair of runs while three Tar Heel hurlers combined for 12 strikeouts as No. 6 North Carolina took game two of the three game weekend series against ECU, 5-4 at the Durham Bulls Athletic Park. With the win the Tar Heels improve to 3-4, while the Pirates suffered their first loss of the year falling to 5-1.

How It Happened:

UNC struck first scoring a run in the first frame taking a 1-0 lead. With two outs and Cody Roberts standing on second, Busch singled up the middle for the game’s first run. The Tar Heels extended their lead plating a pair in the third inning for a 3-0 advantage. Busch singled to right field pushing across Kyle Datres before Roberts scored on a Jake Agnos wild pitch. ECU finally got on the board in the fifth scoring four runs, which was highlighted by Spencer Brickhouse’s three-run homer taking a 4-3 lead. Brady Lloyd doubled to right center with one out and scored on Turner Brown’s first hit of the season, a single to right center. After Alec Burleson drew a two-out walk to put runners on first and second, Brickhouse welcomed new Tar Heel pitcher Austin Bergner to the game taking a first pitch offering over the center field wall for the Pirates only lead of the night. UNC responded with a solo home run by Datres to start the sixth, knotting the game at four-all. Ike Freeman’s double-play ground out scored Brandon Martorano for the would-be game-winning run and capping the scoring at 5-4.

Coach Godwin’s Take:

“First, I thought Tyler Baum was really good tonight. I thought early it was tough for our hitters to do anything with his pitches as he struck out eight on the night and it was tough to hit off him. We worked him and got him out of the game and (Spencer) Brickhouse got a good swing up that gave us the lead, which was an awesome moment, but then we gave one run right back to them. But really the story, in my opinion, was too many free passes for our pitching staff. That was just uncharacteristic of our guys. When you play a good team that has good pitching, it’s just tough to overcome that.”

Pirate Pitchers:

Ryan Ross (0-1) suffered the loss allowing one run (earned) on two hits with a strikeout in an inning of relief. Agnos, who made his second start of the season, lasted 2.1 innings giving up three runs (two earned) on four hits with a pair of walks and one punch out. Including Ross, the Pirates used seven arms out of the bullpen getting outings from Davis Kirkpatrick (1.1 IP, 3 BBs, 1 K), Austin Covers (0.0 IP, 1 BB), West Covington (1.0 IP, 2 BBs), Sam Lanier (0.1 IP, 1 R), Matt Bridges (0.0 IP, 1 BB) and Gavin Williams (3.0 IP, 3 BBs).

Tar Heels Staff:

Bergner (2-0) got the win in relief allowing just one run (earned) on four hits with a walk and three punch outs in 2.2 innings. Baum fanned eight in 4.2 frames and allowed three runs (all earned) on five hits in his star and Josh Hiatt notched his first save of the year working a scoreless 1.2 innings with three free passes and one strikeout.

ECU’s Bats:

The Pirates recorded nine hits in the game getting multiple base knocks from Connor Litton (two) and Bryant Packard (two). Brickhouse drove in a team-high three runs, while Brown also had an RBI on the night. Burleson, Chandler Jenkins and Lloyd added hits, while four different players scored a run.

Player of the Game:

Brickhouse was 1-for-4 on the night with a three-run homer, his third of the season which leads the Pirates … The sophomore extended his on-base streak to 22 games with the homer, that dates back to the Tulane series in 2017.

Things of Note:

The Pirates played in front of 4,508 fans at the DBAP …

Litton recorded his team-leading third multi-hit game of the season …

Packard registered his second multi-hit game of the season and ninth of his career …

Brickhouse’s home run was the 13th of his young career, while the three RBI marks the third multi-RBI game of the season and 10th of his career …

Williams tossed a career-high three innings in relief …

Lloyd extended his current hit streak to five games (longest on the team) with his 1-for-3 performance … Collected at least one hit in all five games he has played (all have been starts at second base) …

Dwanya Williams-Sutton walked twice in the game …

Up Next:

ECU and No. 6 UNC will conclude the three-game series Sunday, Feb. 25 in Chapel Hill at Boshamer Stadium with a 1 p.m. (ET) scheduled first pitch.