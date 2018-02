WINTERVILLE- Pitt Community College won three out of four games with Queens University of Charlotte this weekend after splitting a doubleheader on Sunday.

Pitt won the first game 8-7. Trevor Losito hit a three-run home run to lead the Bulldogs.

Queens took the nightcap, scoring five runs in the 4th inning and six more in the 6th frame, winning the game 15-10.

Pitt is now 5-4-1 on the season.