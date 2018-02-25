Pirates blast (6) UNC, 12-0 to win weekend series

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. – Chris Holba tossed seven shutout innings, while Jake Washer drove in a career-best four runs helping ECU to a 12-0 win over No. 6 North Carolina Sunday afternoon at Boshamer Stadium. With the win the Pirates improve to 6-1 and claim the three-game traveling series, while the Tar Heels fall to 3-5.

How It Happened:

ECU broke a scoreless tie in the fourth inning scoring three runs, all with two outs, for a 3-0 lead. Spencer Brickhouse walked with two away, took second on a passed ball before Connor Litton was hit by a Rodney Hutchison pitch. Chandler Jenkins followed with an RBI single to shallow left plating Brickhouse. Washer continued the inning with a triple to left center clearing the bases. From that point on, Holba was unhittable on the bump, and the Pirates rolled to a series clinching win. ECU would tack on nine runs over the final four frames which included a five spot in the eighth frame.

Coach Godwin’s Take:

“You have to take your hat off to Chris Holba with the way he went out and pitched today. Our bullpen wasn’t deep, we had some guys available, but wasn’t extremely deep. For him to get out of that first inning jam that he created on his own by striking out Busch and then get the ground ball was huge. Hutchinson was good early but we got him into the stretch and his stuff played down a little bit. Our guys had tough at-bats all weekend especially last night and today. We feel like we are never out of an inning with two outs and I guys just keep battling.”

Pirate Pitchers:

Holba (2-0) got the win tossing seven shutout frames allowing just two hits, two walks and striking out eight. Alec Burleson worked a scoreless eighth frame with two strikeouts, while Austin Covers allowed one hit in the ninth to close out the contest.

Tar Heels Staff:

Hutchinson (0-1) was touched for three runs (all earned) on two hits with a pair of walks and four strikeouts in 3.2 innings of work. Brett Daniels followed and allowed one run (earned) on four hits with two strikeouts in 1.2 innings of relief, while Joey Lancellotti gave up one run (unearned) and struck out three in 1.1 innings. From there, UNC used five more pitchers out of the bullpen who surrendered seven runs (three earned) on six hits.

ECU’s Bats:

For the fourth time this season, the Pirates banged out double-digit hits with 12 on the afternoon which tied a season-high. Eight different players posted at least one base knock with the quartet of Turner Brown, Jenkins, Litton and Washer each collecting a pair. Washer led the club with four RBI, while Nick Barber, Brickhouse, Brown, Jenkins Litton and Packard each had one. The trio of Brickhouse, Litton and Packard all scored two runs each while six other crossed the plate once.

Player of the Game:

Holba recorded his first quality start of the season (fourth career) … After facing five batters in the first frame, the right-hander faced the minimum over the next six frames and at one point retired 15-straight batters until surrendering his first hit in the sixth inning … He fanned at least one batter in the first six innings and had multiple punch outs in the second and fourth frames … On the season, Holba has not allowed a run in 11.2 innings and has struck out 16, while walking a pair.

Things of Note:

Total attendance in the weekend traveling series was 12,565 …

Brickhouse extended his current on-base streak to 23-straight games with a two-out walk in the fourth inning … The streak dates back to last April (Tulane series) …

Jeremy Whitehead collected his first collegiate hit in the ninth inning with a single …

Seven of the Pirates starting nine registered a base hit …

Eight of ECU’s starters scored at least one run …

Including its 12 hits, the Pirates drew eight walks …

Up Next:

ECU returns home on Wednesday, Feb. 28 when it hosts Old Dominion with a 4 p.m. (ET) scheduled first pitch.