NCHSAA Regional Semifinal Pairings Set

Here are the pairings for the Eastern Regional semifinals to be played at the higher seed on Tuesday night, February 27th.

4A East Semifinals

No. 4 South Central (26-0) at No. 1 Garner Magnet (26-1)

No. 3 Heritage (23-4) at No. 2 Broughton (26-2)

3A East Semifinals

No. 7 Southern Lee (25-3) at No. 3 Eastern Guilford (26-2)

No. 5 New Hanover (26-4) at No. 1 Northside Jacksonville (27-0)

2A East Boys Semifinals

No. 3 Fairmont (29-1) at No. 2 Clinton (26-1)

No. 9 Greene Central (24-6) at No. 4 Farmville Central (22-3)

1A East Boys Semifinals

No. 7 Granville Central (15-11) at No. 3 Pamlico County (20-5)

No. 5 Voyager Academy (22-6) at No. 1 Rocky Mount Preparatory (24-0)

4A Girls East Semifinals

No. 1 Southeast Raleigh (28-0) vs. No. 4 Green Hope (24-4)

No. 3 E.A. Laney (27-2) at No. 2 Heritage (26-2)

3A Girls East Semifinals

No. 4 Hillside (21-7) vs. No. 1 Jacksonville (21-3)

No. 3 E.E. Smith (27-3) vs. No. 10 Havelock (22-2)

2A Girls East Semifinals

No. 3 North Pitt (23-5) vs. No. 2 East Duplin (25-2)

No. 4 Richlands (26-3) at No. 1 Kinston (28-1)

1A Girls East Semifinals

No. 4 Cape Hatteras (25-0) vs. No. 1 Pamlico County (24-1)

No. 10 Weldon (21-2) vs. No. 3 Northampton County (21-3)