FIRST ON 9: Highway Patrol investigating hit and run in Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – The North Carolina Highway Patrol is looking for information pertaining to a hit and run that happened Saturday night.

According to troopers, a woman was walking along Blue Creek School Rd. near the Tarheel Opry House around 11:30 p.m. when she was clipped by a passing pick-up truck. That truck did not stop at the scene.

The woman wasn’t seriously injured and refused further medical treatment.

Troopers say there are few leads in the case other than a pick-up truck. They say many of the bystanders in the area had been drinking.

Anyone with information should contact the Highway Patrol at 910-347-1751.

