First Alert Forecast: One last warm day, cold front approaching

SUMMARY:  Above-normal temperatures continue for one more day, but an approaching cold front will bring a chance of thunderstorms. Click on the video for complete weather details.

TODAY: Skies will be partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms and highs in the 80’s (70’s at the coast).

TONIGHT: Skies will be variably cloudy with scattered showers/storms and lows in the 50’s.

 

Greenville, NC Hourly Forecast

6am
Sun
64° F
precip:
0%
7am
Sun
64° F
precip:
0%
8am
Sun
66° F
precip:
0%
9am
Sun
69° F
precip:
0%
10am
Sun
72° F
precip:
0%
11am
Sun
76° F
precip:
0%
12pm
Sun
78° F
precip:
10%
1pm
Sun
80° F
precip:
20%
2pm
Sun
80° F
precip:
20%
3pm
Sun
79° F
precip:
20%
4pm
Sun
77° F
precip:
20%
5pm
Sun
74° F
precip:
20%
6pm
Sun
72° F
precip:
10%
7pm
Sun
69° F
precip:
10%
8pm
Sun
69° F
precip:
10%
9pm
Sun
67° F
precip:
0%
10pm
Sun
67° F
precip:
0%
11pm
Sun
66° F
precip:
0%
12am
Mon
64° F
precip:
10%
1am
Mon
64° F
precip:
10%
2am
Mon
63° F
precip:
10%
3am
Mon
63° F
precip:
10%
4am
Mon
62° F
precip:
20%
5am
Mon
61° F
precip:
40%
6am
Mon
61° F
precip:
20%
7am
Mon
59° F
precip:
70%
8am
Mon
58° F
precip:
80%
9am
Mon
59° F
precip:
80%
10am
Mon
59° F
precip:
60%
11am
Mon
58° F
precip:
60%
12pm
Mon
58° F
precip:
70%
1pm
Mon
57° F
precip:
90%
2pm
Mon
58° F
precip:
70%
3pm
Mon
58° F
precip:
70%
4pm
Mon
57° F
precip:
60%
5pm
Mon
56° F
precip:
60%
6pm
Mon
53° F
precip:
60%
7pm
Mon
52° F
precip:
40%
8pm
Mon
52° F
precip:
30%
9pm
Mon
51° F
precip:
10%
10pm
Mon
50° F
precip:
10%
11pm
Mon
49° F
precip:
10%
12am
Tue
47° F
precip:
10%
1am
Tue
46° F
precip:
10%
2am
Tue
45° F
precip:
0%
3am
Tue
43° F
precip:
0%
4am
Tue
42° F
precip:
0%
5am
Tue
42° F
precip:
0%
