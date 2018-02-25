Around 100 boats featured at Greenville boat show

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – About a hundred boats filled the Greenville Convention Center this weekend.

It was for the annual boat show.

Organizers said they usually see around 1,500 people roll in to check out the newest boats.

They also sold kayaks and boat accessories.

Of course the warm weather over the weekend did not hurt either.

“The weather is absolutely perfect,” organizer Austin Smithwick said. “The only problem is, this is when people should be out on a boat rather than here looking at boats inside. So this is a really great weekend to get people in the mood thinking about summer and the fun they can have.”

Smithwick said they probably sold about 20 or 25 boats by mid-day Sunday.

A lot of the people that came out were just spectators, but they did have some serious buyers taking advantage of the show’s steaks and deals.