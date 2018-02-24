Temple edges Pirate women, 65-64 on Senior Day

Greenville, N.C. – The ECU women’s basketball (15-13, 7-8) fell to Temple (11-17, 3-12) 65-64 in a tightly contested American Athletic Conference game. The Pirates honored Thais Oliveira, Tania Pierre-Emile and Mickayla Sanders as the team’s three seniors prior to tip-off.

The Purple and gold were led by freshman Lashonda Monk who recorded her second-career double-double with 12 points and 10 rebounds. The freshman also added five assists and five steals in 34 minutes of action. Sanders and junior Destiny Campbell each notched 10 points. Forward Salita Greene set a new personal career-high of 13 rebounds.

After trailing by two points at the end of the first quarter, the Pirates used a 14-2 scoring run over 4:31 of the second quarter to extend the lead to nine. The nine-point lead in the second would be the largest lead of the day for ECU.

The Pirates were ahead by five points at the halftime mark, but the Temple offense exploded for 23 points in the third quarter, shooting 47.4 percent from the field. The Owls push would give them their largest lead of the game of nine points heading into the final quarter.

ECU’s offense was sparked by a jump shot from Campbell following a timeout with 8:41 remaining in the game. Over the next minute, the Pirates would add five more consecutive points and cut the Owl lead to two points. Temple answered back and recorded two-straight layups, but the purple and gold then rattled off a 10-0 run, converting on four shot attempts, in a 1:25 seconds to take a four-point lead.

The teams traded baskets over the final three minutes of gameplay, but it was a made free throw from Tanaya Atkinson with six seconds left that sealed the road win for Temple.

Temple was led by Atkinson who recorded a game-high 18 points on 8-of-16 from the field. Freshman Mia Davis recorded 10 points and 12 rebounds. Emani Mayo and Mykia Jones each added 10 points of their own.

Temple now leads the all-time series 5-1 and ECU head coach Heather Macy is 1-5 all-time against the Owls.

Post-game Comments

Heather Macy’s Opening Statement

“Really disappointing loss, but what about the growth of our basketball team, relative to what it was a year ago playing those guys (Temple).”

Macy on the Three Seniors

“We appreciate all their contributions. Hate that we didn’t send them off tonight the way we wanted.”

Macy on the Fourth Quarter

“Lashonda Monk, that’s the difference. The way she competed was absolutely unbelievable.”